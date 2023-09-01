Exports of instant noodles hit record high this year: data
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of instant noodles jumped 17.7 percent on-year in the first seven months of 2023 to reach the highest figure for the period ever amid the growing popularity of Korean culture, data showed Friday.
The country exported US$522.03 million worth of instant noodles, or "ramyeon" in Korean, in the January-July period, up from $443.34 million a year earlier, according to the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corp. and the Korea Customs Service.
It is the first time that such exports for the first seven months of a year have surpassed the $500 million level.
In terms of volume, South Korea sold 134,791 tons of ramyeon in the January-July period, up from 124,413 tons the previous year.
Global sales of South Korean ramyeon products have been on a constant rise in recent years in line with the popularity of Korean movies, dramas and music, as well as high demand for ready-to-eat food products during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.
Last year, the country's ramyeon exports hit an all-time yearly high of $765.43 million, and those of noodles, including ramyeon, udon noodles and other instant noodle items, also reached a record high of $862 million.
South Korea was the world's second-largest exporter of noodles last year following China, according to government data.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
(LEAD) Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
S. Korea designates Oct. 2 as temporary holiday to boost consumption
-
Yoon says gov't decides to designate Oct. 2 temporary holiday
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea conducts military command drills in response to S. Korea-U.S. joint exercise
-
(4th LD) N. Korea conducts military command drill aimed at occupying S. Korean territory