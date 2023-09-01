Defense chiefs of S. Korea, Poland discuss security, arms cooperation
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and Poland held talks in Warsaw during which they discussed ways to expand security and arms cooperation, Seoul's defense ministry said Friday.
During the talks Thursday (local time), Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak, assessed major deals between the two countries last year to supply South Korean weapons systems, including K2 battle tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers and FA-50 light attack aircraft, according to the ministry.
They also agreed to strengthen defense cooperation through ministerial talks on arms industry cooperation, the ministry said.
Lee has been on a four-day visit to Poland ahead of the International Defence Industry Exhibition MSPO, set to kick off next week in the Polish city of Kielce.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
S. Korea designates Oct. 2 as temporary holiday to boost consumption
-
Yoon says gov't decides to designate Oct. 2 temporary holiday
-
(4th LD) N. Korea conducts military command drill aimed at occupying S. Korean territory
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military