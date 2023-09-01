S. Korean traveler dies from dengue fever after trip to Bangladesh; authorities urge caution

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry on Friday urged travelers to take precautions against dengue fever after a citizen recently died from the virus following a trip to Bangladesh.

The South Korean national, who frequently visited Bangladesh and Africa for business purposes, was hospitalized at a local hospital in Bangladesh after showing symptoms on Aug. 22 but died two days later, according to the ministry and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

A total of 107 people in South Korea have contracted dengue fever this year as of Aug. 26, more than tripling in number than that of the same period last year.

All infections were imported cases from abroad, and no dengue fever-related deaths have been reported within the country as of now, health authorities said.

The ministry and the KDCA advised travelers to be equipped with mosquito repellents and related gear when traveling to Southeast Asia and South Asia, where dengue fever cases saw a surge this year due to rising temperatures and humidity.



This image provided by Yonhap TV shows tourists. (Yonhap)

