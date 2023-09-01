S. Korean traveler dies from dengue fever after trip to Bangladesh; authorities urge caution
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry on Friday urged travelers to take precautions against dengue fever after a citizen recently died from the virus following a trip to Bangladesh.
The South Korean national, who frequently visited Bangladesh and Africa for business purposes, was hospitalized at a local hospital in Bangladesh after showing symptoms on Aug. 22 but died two days later, according to the ministry and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
A total of 107 people in South Korea have contracted dengue fever this year as of Aug. 26, more than tripling in number than that of the same period last year.
All infections were imported cases from abroad, and no dengue fever-related deaths have been reported within the country as of now, health authorities said.
The ministry and the KDCA advised travelers to be equipped with mosquito repellents and related gear when traveling to Southeast Asia and South Asia, where dengue fever cases saw a surge this year due to rising temperatures and humidity.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
S. Korea designates Oct. 2 as temporary holiday to boost consumption
-
Yoon says gov't decides to designate Oct. 2 temporary holiday
-
(4th LD) N. Korea conducts military command drill aimed at occupying S. Korean territory
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties