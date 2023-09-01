Institutions' foreign securities holdings up in Q2
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean institutions' investment in foreign securities edged up in the second quarter of the year on the back of an advance in the value of overseas stocks and investment, central bank data showed Friday.
The outstanding value of foreign securities held by local institutional investors stood at US$373.43 billion as of end-June, up $3.3 billion from three months earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The on-quarter gain is attributed to a rise in the value of foreign stocks held by them and increased investments following eased woes in the global financial market.
Foreign securities include stocks, bonds and "Korean paper," which refers to foreign currency-denominated securities issued by the South Korean government, banks and companies in overseas markets.
Local institutions' investment in foreign stocks increased $8.19 billion on-quarter, while the value of their foreign bond holdings contracted $3.87 billion, the data showed.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
S. Korea designates Oct. 2 as temporary holiday to boost consumption
-
Yoon says gov't decides to designate Oct. 2 temporary holiday
-
(4th LD) N. Korea conducts military command drill aimed at occupying S. Korean territory
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties