The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 September 01, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.58 3.58
2-M 3.64 3.63
3-M 3.69 3.69
6-M 3.82 3.82
12-M 3.90 3.90
