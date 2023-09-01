Sept. 2



1999 -- North Korea claims the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the Yellow Sea separating North and South Korea is "invalid," declaring a new sea border line. The NLL was set by the United Nations Command when the Korean War ended after the signing of the Armistice Agreement in 1953.



2000 -- South Korea repatriates 63 former North Korean spies as part of Seoul's reconciliation with Pyongyang. The ex-spies were freed after serving prison terms of up to 40 years.



2010 -- The ruling Grand National Party expels Rep. Kang Yong-seok after he is accused of making derogatory comments about women. Kang came under fire in late July for allegedly making lewd, sexist remarks during a dinner with college students about TV anchorwomen and women's appearances.



2018 -- President Moon Jae-in names his top security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, as a special envoy to North Korea, to lead a five-member delegation to the communist state. The delegation visited Pyongyang on Sept. 5 and agreed with the North to hold a summit between Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Sept. 18-20.

