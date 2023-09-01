14 troubled public firms to reduce 42 tln won of debt by 2026
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The finance ministry said Friday it will push to reduce 42 trillion won (US$31.83 billion) of debt incurred by 14 financially troubled public companies combined by 2026 through asset sales and organization restructuring in an effort to improve the fiscal health of the public sector.
Under the financial management plan, the ministry revised up the target debt amount to be slashed by Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) and 13 other troubled state-run firms by 2026 to 42.2 trillion won from last year's goal of 34.1 trillion won, according to the finance ministry.
The companies include Korea Railroad Corp., the state power firm KEPCO's five power-generating affiliates, Korea National Oil Corp., Korea Gas Corp. and state housing developer Korea Land & Housing Corp.
In detail, the companies plan to sell non-core assets worth 7.5 trillion won, beef up capital of 10.7 trillion won and take other steps for improvement until 2026.
The measures are expected to bring down the 14 firms debt ratio from this year's 214.3 percent to 188.8 percent in 2027, the ministry said.
Concerns have grown over the further deterioration of the financial health in the public sector and its negative impact on the country's overall economy.
KEPCO suffered a record high operating loss of 32.63 trillion won last year due to higher fuel costs and limited electricity rate hikes. It has promised a series of self-rescue measures, including the restructuring of overseas businesses, property sales and other cost-cutting moves.
Led mostly by KEPCO, 344 South Korean state-run firms saw their debt rise 15 percent on-year to 670 trillion won in 2022, government data showed.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
