Seoul shares little changed in late Fri. morning trade

All News 11:34 September 01, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks remained little changed late Friday morning, with major large-cap stocks continuing to trade mixed in choppy trading.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 0.17 points, or 0.01 percent to 2,556.44 at around 11:20 a.m.

Tech behemoth Samsung Electronics soared more than 3 percent on reports of its robust sales of foldable smartphones in Europe.

Hyundai Mobis, the auto parts making affiliate of Hyundai Motor, gained 1 percent.

In contrast, steel giant POSCO Holdings fell 2.9 percent. Battery maker Samsung SDI slid 2.6 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,319.50 won against the greenback at 11:20 a.m., up 2.3 won from Thursday's close.

