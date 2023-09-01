PM discusses stronger trade, investment with Argentina's top diplomat
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo held talks with Argentina's visiting foreign and trade minister, Santiago Cafiero, on Friday to discuss ways to enhance trade and investment, according to Han's office.
During the talks, Han highly appreciated the improved cooperation between the two countries in various fields since they established diplomatic relations in 1962, the office said.
Han also said that talks between ranking officials of the two countries have increased since his official visit to the resource-rich Latin American nation last October, during which he held talks with Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez.
"I look forward to the institutional base being strengthened for trade and investment cooperation between the two countries," Han was quoted by his office as saying.
In response, the minister said his country seeks to deepen economic cooperation with Seoul in sectors that include new renewable energy, science and technology, and aerospace, which have huge potential.
Han also requested Argentina's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southeastern city of Busan, the office said.
