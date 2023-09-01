The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

Yoon says nation's freedom under constant threat from 'communist totalitarian forces'

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Friday the nation's freedom is under constant threat from "communist totalitarian forces" that seek to arouse anti-Japanese sentiment and paint recent cooperation between South Korea, the United States and Japan as a risk.

Yoon made the remark during a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, an institution under the foreign ministry tasked with conducting research on foreign policy and training diplomats.



-----------------

DP leader to appear before prosecutors for questioning Monday

SEOUL -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung will appear before prosecutors for questioning next week in compliance with a summons over allegations of his involvement in a company's illegal money transfers to North Korea, his party said Friday.

Lee, who has been on a hunger sit-in against the government, plans to show up at a prosecutors' office Monday, Rep. Kang Sun-woo, a spokesperson of Lee's main opposition Democratic Party, told reporters.



-----------------

Big art week in Seoul: what to expect from art fairs, galleries and more

SEOUL -- Seoul's art scene is expected to bustle with a wide selection of exhibitions and events opening next week.

These events coincide with the second edition of the international art fair Frieze Seoul that overlaps with the local art fair Kiaf.



-----------------

High jumper Woo becomes 1st S. Korean to advance to Diamond League Final

SEOUL -- South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok has achieved a historic milestone by advancing to the Diamond League Final for the first time in the country's track and field history.

In the men's high jump event of the Diamond League meeting at the Stadion Letzigrund stadium in Zurich on Thursday (Swiss local time), Woo cleared 2.31 meters to secure the third position.



-----------------

Gov't to test-run foreign maid service to address labor shortage

SEOUL -- A total of 100 foreigners will be employed for housekeeping jobs as early as later this year as part of a government pilot project to address a dwindling number of locals willing to work as maids despite rising demand, officials said Friday.

The project, scheduled to be introduced in Seoul as early as December, aims to tackle the shortage of local individuals willing to work as maids and to support women in continuing their careers, according to the Office for Government Policy Coordination under the Prime Minister's Office.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea's exports down for 11th month in Aug. on weak chip demand

SEOUL -- South Korea's exports fell for the 11th consecutive month in August due mainly to weak demand for semiconductors and petroleum products, but the country reported a trade surplus for the third straight month, the industry ministry said Friday.

Outbound shipments fell 8.4 percent on-year to US$51.87 billion last month, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



-----------------

Kia to recall 320,000 cars in U.S. due to trunk issues

SEOUL -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said Friday it is recalling almost 320,000 cars in the United States because the trunk may not open from the inside.

The recall covers the 2016-2017 Rio subcompact car, the 2016-18 Optima and 2017-18 Optima hybrid and plug-in hybrid sedans, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



-----------------

Exports of instant noodles hit record high this year: data

SEOUL -- South Korea's exports of instant noodles jumped 17.7 percent on-year in the first seven months of 2023 to reach the highest figure for the period ever amid the growing popularity of Korean culture, data showed Friday.

The country exported US$522.03 million worth of instant noodles, or "ramyeon" in Korean, in the January-July period, up from $443.34 million a year earlier, according to the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corp. and the Korea Customs Service.



-----------------

S. Korea imposes unilateral sanctions on N. Korean firm, 5 individuals linked to WMD financing

SEOUL -- South Korea on Friday imposed unilateral sanctions on a North Korean company and five individuals involved in illicit financing for weapons of mass destruction programs, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The North's Ryukyong Program Development and its chief, Ryu Kyong-chol, were among those newly added to Seoul's sanctions list against Pyongyang's nuclear and missile development programs, according to the ministry.



