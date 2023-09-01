7 out of 10 S. Koreans oppose Fukushima water release
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- More than 7 out of every 10 South Koreans are opposed to Japan's release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, a public opinion poll showed Friday.
The survey conducted on 1,000 South Korean adults on Tuesday and Wednesday by Research View showed 72.4 percent objecting to the discharge, while 20.4 percent were in support.
Two civic groups, the Asian Citizen's Center for Environment and Health and the Korean Federation for Environmental Movement, commissioned and released the poll.
On Aug. 24, Japan began discharging the radioactive water, which has been stored at the nuclear power plant since three nuclear reactors melted down in the wake of a powerful earthquake in March 2011, into the ocean.
The survey showed 74.1 percent of the women polled were opposed to the release, while the corresponding rate among male respondents was 70.7 percent. The objection rate was the highest among people in their 40s at 80.9 percent, while people from Gangwon Province and Jeju Island had the highest opposition rate of 81.8 percent.
Slightly over 61 percent of the respondents who identified themselves as conservative said they oppose the discharge, while the corresponding rate was 83.8 percent for progressives and 73.8 percent among people who identified themselves as being in the middle.
A total of 78.3 percent of the respondents said the South Korean government should ban imports of all seafood from Japan.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(4th LD) N. Korea conducts military command drill aimed at occupying S. Korean territory
-
S. Korea designates Oct. 2 as temporary holiday to boost consumption
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage joint live-fire air exercise