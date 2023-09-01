KG Mobility's Aug. sales rise 1.7 pct on strong exports
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- KG Mobility, formerly known as SsangYong Motor Co., said Friday its sales rose 1.7 percent last month from a year earlier, driven by robust exports.
KG Mobility sold 10,823 vehicles in August, up from 10,645 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales plunged 44 percent to 3,903 units last month from 6,923 a year ago, while exports soared 86 percent to 6,920 units from 3,722 during the same period, it said.
From January to August, its sales jumped 26 percent to 86,636 autos from 68,926 units during the same period last year.
Domestic sales climbed 14 percent to 46,915 in the first eight months from 41,200 a year ago, while exports surged 43 percent to 39,721 from 27,726.
The SUV-focused carmaker's lineup currently consists of the Tivoli, Korando, Rexton, Rexton Sports and Torres SUVs.
It plans to launch the Torres EVX in the domestic market this month. The Torres EVX SUV is KG Mobility's second battery-powered model after the Korando Emotion launched in the domestic market in February 2022.
The Torres EVX is equipped with a lithium iron phosphate battery system and can travel more than 420 kilometers on a single charge.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
