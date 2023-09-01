Fire, explosion at abandoned bathhouse in Busan injures some 10 firefighters, civil servants

BUSAN, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- A fire and an explosion struck an abandoned bathhouse in the southeastern city of Busan on Friday, injuring some 10 people, including firefighters and local civil servants, police said Friday.

The blaze erupted at 1:40 p.m. at the public bathhouse in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and firefighters brought the main flames under control before an unidentified explosion struck the site, leaving some 10 people injured nearby, officials said.

The police and firefighter authorities are looking into the exact cause of the accident.



