(LEAD) Fire, explosion at bathhouse in Busan injures 17, including ward chief, firefighters
BUSAN, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- A fire and an explosion struck a bathhouse in the southeastern city of Busan on Friday, injuring some 17 people, including the ward's chief and firefighters, police said Friday.
The blaze erupted at 1:40 p.m. at the public bathhouse in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and firefighters brought the main flames under control before an unidentified explosion struck the site.
The sudden explosion left 17 people wounded, including firefighters and civil servants nearby, with two sustaining serious injuries after they were hit by the debris from the blast, according to fire authorities.
No customers were in the bathhouse as it was closed for the day, officials said.
Kim Jin-hong, the chief of Busan's Dong Ward who was inspecting the site at the time, was also being treated at a hospital.
A witness said he heard a big bang two times and saw the building shake.
The police and firefighter authorities are looking into the exact cause of the accident.
