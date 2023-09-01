SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



KumhoPetrochem 123,200 DN 1,600

Hanmi Science 32,600 DN 3,400

SamsungElecMech 139,200 UP 3,800

Hanssem 57,600 DN 1,600

F&F 103,200 UP 200

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,350 DN 1,400

Kogas 24,900 DN 200

SamsungF&MIns 246,500 0

HDKSOE 120,800 DN 2,900

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,300 DN 150

MS IND 20,900 DN 450

OCI Holdings 90,900 DN 1,200

LS ELECTRIC 95,200 DN 4,600

KorZinc 519,000 DN 8,000

SamsungHvyInd 8,340 DN 470

HyundaiMipoDock 88,400 DN 2,600

IS DONGSEO 31,400 DN 350

S-Oil 73,200 UP 200

LG Innotek 268,500 DN 1,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 133,400 DN 3,200

HMM 16,600 DN 60

HYUNDAI WIA 56,800 DN 800

SAMSUNG SDS 143,100 UP 1,100

KOREA AEROSPACE 50,500 DN 100

KUMHOTIRE 4,730 DN 215

Hanon Systems 9,120 UP 10

SK 149,300 UP 4,800

ShinpoongPharm 17,370 DN 610

Handsome 19,250 UP 270

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp485 00 DN200

Asiana Airlines 11,010 DN 90

COWAY 42,450 DN 750

LOTTE SHOPPING 71,400 UP 400

LOTTE TOUR 16,170 DN 960

IBK 10,760 0

DONGSUH 17,700 DN 210

SamsungEng 33,250 DN 750

SAMSUNG C&T 107,100 UP 2,400

PanOcean 4,440 DN 20

SAMSUNG CARD 30,000 UP 50

(MORE)