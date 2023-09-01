KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KumhoPetrochem 123,200 DN 1,600
Hanmi Science 32,600 DN 3,400
SamsungElecMech 139,200 UP 3,800
Hanssem 57,600 DN 1,600
F&F 103,200 UP 200
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,350 DN 1,400
Kogas 24,900 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 246,500 0
HDKSOE 120,800 DN 2,900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,300 DN 150
MS IND 20,900 DN 450
OCI Holdings 90,900 DN 1,200
LS ELECTRIC 95,200 DN 4,600
KorZinc 519,000 DN 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,340 DN 470
HyundaiMipoDock 88,400 DN 2,600
IS DONGSEO 31,400 DN 350
S-Oil 73,200 UP 200
LG Innotek 268,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 133,400 DN 3,200
HMM 16,600 DN 60
HYUNDAI WIA 56,800 DN 800
SAMSUNG SDS 143,100 UP 1,100
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,500 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,730 DN 215
Hanon Systems 9,120 UP 10
SK 149,300 UP 4,800
ShinpoongPharm 17,370 DN 610
Handsome 19,250 UP 270
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp485 00 DN200
Asiana Airlines 11,010 DN 90
COWAY 42,450 DN 750
LOTTE SHOPPING 71,400 UP 400
LOTTE TOUR 16,170 DN 960
IBK 10,760 0
DONGSUH 17,700 DN 210
SamsungEng 33,250 DN 750
SAMSUNG C&T 107,100 UP 2,400
PanOcean 4,440 DN 20
SAMSUNG CARD 30,000 UP 50
(MORE)
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(4th LD) N. Korea conducts military command drill aimed at occupying S. Korean territory
-
S. Korea designates Oct. 2 as temporary holiday to boost consumption
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage joint live-fire air exercise