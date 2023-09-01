KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CheilWorldwide 18,870 UP 20
LOTTE WELLFOOD 110,800 DN 600
KT 32,650 DN 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18640 DN240
SKC 89,500 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,780 UP 120
Mobis 232,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 114,600 UP 400
S-1 55,400 DN 400
ZINUS 25,850 DN 550
Hanchem 166,400 UP 4,900
DWS 33,950 DN 900
KEPCO 17,820 0
SamsungSecu 36,900 DN 450
KG DONGBU STL 8,260 DN 50
SKTelecom 47,900 DN 150
HyundaiElev 44,650 DN 350
LG Uplus 10,440 DN 10
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,600 0
KT&G 87,000 UP 100
Doosan Enerbility 17,470 DN 750
Doosanfc 24,200 DN 550
LG Display 13,510 UP 110
Kangwonland 15,580 UP 70
NAVER 214,500 0
Kakao 48,950 UP 850
NCsoft 253,500 UP 2,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 48,350 DN 300
COSMAX 151,800 DN 1,700
KIWOOM 99,800 DN 3,500
Hanwha Ocean 35,000 DN 3,350
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,140 DN 390
DWEC 4,565 DN 35
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 78,500 DN 700
CJ CheilJedang 299,500 UP 500
SamyangFood 191,300 DN 3,100
KEPCO KPS 33,100 DN 450
LG H&H 484,500 UP 20,000
LGCHEM 570,000 DN 13,000
KEPCO E&C 64,800 DN 1,400
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
-
-
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
-
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(4th LD) N. Korea conducts military command drill aimed at occupying S. Korean territory
-
S. Korea designates Oct. 2 as temporary holiday to boost consumption
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage joint live-fire air exercise