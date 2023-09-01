KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
ShinhanGroup 35,450 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 43,500 DN 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,500 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 99,600 UP 1,100
Celltrion 143,900 0
TKG Huchems 21,700 DN 450
JB Financial Group 9,550 DN 160
DAEWOONG PHARM 101,200 DN 3,100
HYUNDAIDEPTST 68,100 DN 1,300
KIH 51,900 DN 100
GS 38,000 UP 450
LIG Nex1 83,900 DN 900
Fila Holdings 37,900 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 175,900 UP 3,400
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,500 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,485 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 133,300 DN 600
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY398 50 UP1100
KOLMAR KOREA 53,600 DN 4,200
PIAM 29,850 UP 150
HANJINKAL 42,650 DN 1,800
CHONGKUNDANG 84,400 DN 2,600
DoubleUGames 42,500 DN 200
HL MANDO 42,050 UP 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 733,000 DN 4,000
Doosan Bobcat 53,200 DN 600
Netmarble 43,250 UP 400
KRAFTON 155,500 UP 500
HD HYUNDAI 58,500 DN 600
ORION 120,800 DN 1,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 24,350 DN 1,100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,250 DN 180
BGF Retail 156,300 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,000 DN 700
HyundaiEng&Const 35,600 UP 100
SKCHEM 62,500 DN 400
HDC-OP 10,250 DN 70
HYOSUNG TNC 326,000 DN 5,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 436,000 DN 16,000
FOOSUNG 11,720 UP 20
(MORE)
