KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SK Innovation 176,000 DN 1,500
POONGSAN 35,700 UP 400
KBFinancialGroup 53,600 DN 500
Hansae 20,150 UP 630
Youngone Corp 53,900 UP 200
CSWIND 63,000 DN 500
GKL 16,270 UP 100
KOLON IND 49,950 DN 850
HanmiPharm 282,500 DN 12,000
SD Biosensor 12,150 DN 360
Meritz Financial 54,300 DN 400
BNK Financial Group 6,770 DN 50
DGB Financial Group 7,440 DN 60
emart 73,100 DN 700
SLCORP 34,200 DN 1,600
Yuhan 70,500 DN 2,300
DB HiTek 54,700 UP 1,200
CJ 73,200 UP 2,900
LX INT 30,300 DN 50
TaihanElecWire 13,050 DN 150
Hyundai M&F INS 29,850 DN 400
KCC 216,500 DN 2,000
SKBP 82,100 DN 3,600
AmoreG 33,800 UP 150
HyundaiMtr 187,400 DN 1,700
Daewoong 14,130 DN 120
Kumyang 125,800 DN 3,200
Daesang 17,990 UP 60
SKNetworks 7,140 DN 70
ORION Holdings 15,220 0
HANILCMT 12,420 DN 210
SKBS 72,100 DN 1,300
WooriFinancialGroup 11,870 DN 40
KakaoBank 25,600 DN 750
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES128 00 0 DN2800
LS 101,300 DN 5,800
HYBE 249,000 DN 3,500
SK ie technology 83,200 DN 7,100
LG Energy Solution 522,000 DN 22,000
YoulchonChem 31,200 DN 900
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
(4th LD) N. Korea conducts military command drill aimed at occupying S. Korean territory
S. Korea designates Oct. 2 as temporary holiday to boost consumption
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
S. Korea, U.S. stage joint live-fire air exercise