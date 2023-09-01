DL E&C 30,800 DN 200

kakaopay 45,350 UP 100

K Car 11,920 DN 140

SKSQUARE 44,550 DN 550

TaekwangInd 600,000 DN 6,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,490 DN 10

KAL 22,800 0

LG Corp. 82,900 UP 800

POSCO FUTURE M 431,000 DN 18,500

Boryung 9,040 DN 350

LOTTE Fine Chem 60,300 DN 100

HYUNDAI STEEL 38,000 UP 1,800

Shinsegae 204,500 UP 1,500

Nongshim 453,000 DN 5,500

SGBC 60,100 UP 200

Hyosung 62,500 DN 900

LOTTE 24,900 DN 50

GCH Corp 13,930 DN 50

LotteChilsung 128,900 DN 1,000

POSCO Holdings 560,000 DN 19,000

DB INSURANCE 82,400 UP 700

SamsungElec 71,000 UP 4,100

NHIS 10,310 UP 10

GC Corp 113,000 DN 2,700

GS E&C 14,420 DN 110

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 596,000 DN 18,000

GS Retail 23,500 DN 150

Ottogi 365,000 DN 3,000

HtlShilla 88,200 0

HITEJINRO 19,330 DN 80

CJ LOGISTICS 82,300 UP 3,400

DOOSAN 113,500 DN 4,100

DL 37,800 DN 400

COSMOCHEM 44,050 UP 600

KPIC 126,000 DN 2,700

HANKOOK & COMPANY 10,910 UP 10

KIA CORP. 79,700 DN 500

SK hynix 120,000 DN 1,800

Youngpoong 539,000 DN 6,000

Hanwha 25,100 UP 100

(END)