KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DL E&C 30,800 DN 200
kakaopay 45,350 UP 100
K Car 11,920 DN 140
SKSQUARE 44,550 DN 550
TaekwangInd 600,000 DN 6,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,490 DN 10
KAL 22,800 0
LG Corp. 82,900 UP 800
POSCO FUTURE M 431,000 DN 18,500
Boryung 9,040 DN 350
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,300 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,000 UP 1,800
Shinsegae 204,500 UP 1,500
Nongshim 453,000 DN 5,500
SGBC 60,100 UP 200
Hyosung 62,500 DN 900
LOTTE 24,900 DN 50
GCH Corp 13,930 DN 50
LotteChilsung 128,900 DN 1,000
POSCO Holdings 560,000 DN 19,000
DB INSURANCE 82,400 UP 700
SamsungElec 71,000 UP 4,100
NHIS 10,310 UP 10
GC Corp 113,000 DN 2,700
GS E&C 14,420 DN 110
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 596,000 DN 18,000
GS Retail 23,500 DN 150
Ottogi 365,000 DN 3,000
HtlShilla 88,200 0
HITEJINRO 19,330 DN 80
CJ LOGISTICS 82,300 UP 3,400
DOOSAN 113,500 DN 4,100
DL 37,800 DN 400
COSMOCHEM 44,050 UP 600
KPIC 126,000 DN 2,700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 10,910 UP 10
KIA CORP. 79,700 DN 500
SK hynix 120,000 DN 1,800
Youngpoong 539,000 DN 6,000
Hanwha 25,100 UP 100
(END)
