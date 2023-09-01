Court orders disclosure of Yoon's movie viewing, dining expenses
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- A court on Friday ordered the presidential office to disclose information on parts of its special activity expenditures and some of President Yoon Suk Yeol's movie viewing and dining expenses.
The ruling by the Seoul Administrative Court came in response to a lawsuit filed by the Korea Taxpayers Association (KTA), a Seoul-based civic group.
The KTA launched the suit in November last year after the presidential office refused to reveal details of spending related to the president's moving viewing and dining expenses and presidential special activity expenditures made since Yoon's inauguration on May 10 last year.
Accepting parts of the KTA's demands, the court ruled that the presidential office has to disclose information on expenses spent by Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee to watch a movie, titled "Broker," at a Seoul theater on June 12 last year and 4.5 million won (US$3,410) reportedly spent by the president for dinner at a restaurant in southern Seoul on May 13 last year.
