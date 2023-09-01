Kia's Aug. sales rise 5.2 pct on overseas demand

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker by sales, said Friday its sales rose 5.2 percent last month from a year earlier helped by strong overseas demand for its SUV models.

Kia, a smaller affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co., sold 255,481 vehicles in August, up from 242,861 units a year ago, on increased sales of the Sportage, Sorento and Seltos SUVs, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales climbed 2.4 percent on-year to 42,225 units last month from 41,240, while overseas sales were up 5.8 percent to 212,882 from 201,135 during the cited period, it said.

From January to August, sales jumped 8.9 percent to 2,092,200 autos from 1,922,080 units in the same period of last year.

Domestic sales gained 7.8 percent to 381,752 units in the first eight months from 354,275, while overseas sales were up 9 percent to 1,707,045 from 1,565,838 during the mentioned period.

In 2023, the company set a sales goal of 3.2 million units, including overseas sales of 2.6 million.



This file photo taken Aug. 17, 2023, shows the face-lifted Sorento SUV displayed during a press conference held at Aston House of Grand Walkerhill Seoul Hotel in Gwangjin-gu, eastern Seoul. (Yonhap)

