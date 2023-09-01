Hyundai's Aug. sales rise 3.2 pct on high-end, SUV models

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Friday its sales rose 3.2 percent last month from a year earlier, driven by high-end and SUV models.

Hyundai Motor sold 347,377 vehicles in August, up from 336,609 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales climbed 13 percent to 55,555 units from 49,224 during the cited period, while overseas sales were up 1.5 percent to 291,822 from 287,385, the statement said.

Hyundai plans to focus on high-end models and boost sales of such models in global markets by launching the fully changed Santa Fe SUV and electric models, like the high-performance Ioniq 5 N model.

"The company will cope with uncertain business environments by improving its product mix with focus on high-end models in global markets," the statement said.

Hyundai plans to launch the N brand's first EV model in the domestic market later this year and in global markets next year. The N models are aimed at bringing full performance capability to daily driving.

From January to August, its sales rose 8.6 percent to 2,765,554 autos from 2,546,496 during the same period last year.

Domestic sales jumped 16 percent to 509,608 autos in the first eight months from 439,925 units a year earlier. Its overseas sales were up 7.1 percent to 2,255,946 from 2,106,571 during the same period.



This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the all-new Santa Fe SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

