Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
(LEAD) S. Korea imposes unilateral sanctions on N. Korean firm, 5 individuals linked to WMD financing
SEOUL -- South Korea on Friday imposed unilateral sanctions on a North Korean company and five individuals involved in illicit financing for weapons of mass destruction programs, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
The North's Ryukyong Program Development and its chief, Ryu Kyong-chol, were among those newly added to Seoul's sanctions list against Pyongyang's nuclear and missile development programs, according to the ministry.
------------
S. Korea's military ends operation to salvage sunken wreckage of N. Korean rocket
SEOUL -- South Korea's military has ended a search and salvage operation for the sunken wreckage of a purported North Korean space rocket without finding anything "meaningful," an official said Friday, following its failed launch last week.
The military concluded the search and salvage operation in waters west of the Korean Peninsula on Thursday, which began immediately after the botched launch of the rocket carrying what Pyongyang claimed to be a military reconnaissance satellite on Aug. 24.
------------
N. Korea apparently reopens its border due to economic difficulties: Seoul
SEOUL -- North Korea apparently has decided to reopen its border after more than three years of its tight virus curbs due largely to economic challenges from its border closure, South Korea's unification ministry said Monday.
North Korea said Sunday it has allowed its citizens abroad to return home amid eased concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and will put them under quarantine for a week. The decision marked the secretive regime making official the reopening of its border.
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(4th LD) N. Korea conducts military command drill aimed at occupying S. Korean territory
-
S. Korea designates Oct. 2 as temporary holiday to boost consumption
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage joint live-fire air exercise