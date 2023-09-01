Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------------
Aug. 28 -- N. Korea apparently reopens its border due to economic difficulties: Seoul
N. Korean workers return home from China by road for 1st time since pandemic
29 -- N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces
S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold missile defense drills after N. Korea's botched rocket launch
30 -- S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
N. Korea in active negotiations with Russia for arms deal: White House
31 -- N. Korea conducts military command drill aimed at occupying S. Korean territory
U.S. imposes sanctions on two individuals, one entity for funding N. Korea's illegal weapons program
Sept. 1 -- S. Korea imposes unilateral sanctions on N. Korean firm, 5 individuals linked to WMD financing
S. Korea's military ends operation to salvage sunken wreckage of N. Korean rocket
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(4th LD) N. Korea conducts military command drill aimed at occupying S. Korean territory
-
S. Korea designates Oct. 2 as temporary holiday to boost consumption
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage joint live-fire air exercise