S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 1, 2023
All News 16:37 September 01, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.497 3.500 -0.3
2-year TB 3.714 3.722 -0.8
3-year TB 3.689 3.711 -2.2
10-year TB 3.778 3.821 -4.3
2-year MSB 3.728 3.741 -1.3
3-year CB (AA-) 4.447 4.473 -2.6
91-day CD 3.680 3.690 -1.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
Most Saved
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(4th LD) N. Korea conducts military command drill aimed at occupying S. Korean territory
-
S. Korea designates Oct. 2 as temporary holiday to boost consumption
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage joint live-fire air exercise