Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:14 September 02, 2023
SEOUL, Sep. 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/20 Cloudy 20
Incheon 30/21 Cloudy 20
Suwon 31/19 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 31/20 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 30/19 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 31/17 Sunny 0
Gangneung 28/20 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 31/20 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 30/21 Rain 60
Jeju 30/26 Rain 30
Daegu 27/22 Rain 80
Busan 27/24 Rain 60
(END)
