Saturday's weather forecast

09:14 September 02, 2023

SEOUL, Sep. 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/20 Cloudy 20

Incheon 30/21 Cloudy 20

Suwon 31/19 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 31/20 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 30/19 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 31/17 Sunny 0

Gangneung 28/20 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 31/20 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 30/21 Rain 60

Jeju 30/26 Rain 30

Daegu 27/22 Rain 80

Busan 27/24 Rain 60

