NSC convenes emergency meeting after N. Korea's missile launch

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) held an emergency meeting Saturday after North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea, according to a presidential official.

The NSC meeting was led by Deputy National Security Adviser Lim Jong-deuk to discuss the readiness posture, the official said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the North's launch took place at around 4 a.m., days after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their major joint military drills.

South Korea and the U.S. wrapped up the 11-day Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise on Thursday. The North has denounced the drills as a rehearsal for invasion.

The JCS did not elaborate further, pending an analysis.

This photo, captured from North Korea's Central TV on Aug. 21, 2023, shows North Korea conducting a test launch attended by leader Kim Jong-un during his visit to a navy unit. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

