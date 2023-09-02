NSC convenes emergency meeting after N. Korea's missile launch
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) held an emergency meeting Saturday after North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea, according to a presidential official.
The NSC meeting was led by Deputy National Security Adviser Lim Jong-deuk to discuss the readiness posture, the official said.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the North's launch took place at around 4 a.m., days after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their major joint military drills.
South Korea and the U.S. wrapped up the 11-day Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise on Thursday. The North has denounced the drills as a rehearsal for invasion.
The JCS did not elaborate further, pending an analysis.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) 21 injured in fire, explosion at bathhouse in Busan
-
Court orders disclosure of Yoon's movie viewing, dining expenses
-
(LEAD) Fire, explosion at bathhouse in Busan injures 17, including ward chief, firefighters
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS