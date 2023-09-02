Yoon invites Korean atomic bomb victims in Hiroshima for Chuseok
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol has extended an invitation to a group of Korean victims of the 1945 atomic bombing in Hiroshima during the upcoming Chuseok holiday, a presidential official said Saturday.
"President Yoon has invited Korean atomic bomb victims to South Korea for the Chuseok holiday," the official told Yonhap News Agency. This year's Chuseok fall harvest holiday will take place from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.
During his visit to Hiroshima for a Group of Seven summit in May, Yoon met with Korean survivors of the bombing, which occurred just before the Korean Peninsula was liberated from Japan's colonial rule.
The official invitation aims to showcase to the victims how much their homeland has transformed and developed, allowing them to experience the festive spirit of the holiday, the official said.
The visit will be organized by a newly established government agency responsible for assisting overseas Koreans, which was launched in June.
Around 50,000 Koreans fell victim to the atomic bombing, including 30,000 killed, after many were brought to Japan to work as forced laborers during its 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, according to the Korea Atomic Bombs Victim Association.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) 21 injured in fire, explosion at bathhouse in Busan
-
Court orders disclosure of Yoon's movie viewing, dining expenses
-
(LEAD) Fire, explosion at bathhouse in Busan injures 17, including ward chief, firefighters
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS