BLACKPINK nominated in 6 categories, Tomorrow X Together in 4 at MTV VMA 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean girl group BLACKPINK has secured six nominations at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, alongside other K-pop bands that have also received nominations, according to the U.S. TV station.
According to a list of nominees announced by MTV on Friday (U.S. time), BLACKPINK was nominated for Best Editing, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography, Best K-pop, Group of the Year, and Show of the Summer.
During last year's awards, the quartet made its debut performance as a K-pop girl band with its megahit song "Pink Venom."
K-pop group Tomorrow X Together has also grabbed four nominations with its song "Sugar Rush Ride" -- Group of the Year, Song of the Summer, Push Performance of the Year, and Best K-pop.
Girl group Fifty Fifty has earned three nominations for "Cupid" -- Group of the Year, Song of the Summer, and Best K-pop.
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo single, "Seven," was nominated for Song of the Year.
Other K-pop groups, such as Seventeen and NewJeans, were nominated for Group of the Year.
The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will take place on Sept. 12 (local time) at Prudential Center in New Jersey.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
(LEAD) Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
N. Korea criticizes European countries for sending F-16 jets to Ukraine
-
Man nabbed in deadly bar stabbing in Yeongcheon
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(2nd LD) 21 injured in fire, explosion at bathhouse in Busan
-
N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
Court orders disclosure of Yoon's movie viewing, dining expenses