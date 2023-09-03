Spurs captain Son Heung-min scores hat trick

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur has completed his fourth career hat trick in the Premier League, earning his first goals of the new season in style.

Son netted three goals in a 5-2 rout of Burnley at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, on Saturday (local time). This was Spurs' fourth match of the 2023-2024 season, and Son, who was named captain before the start of this campaign, had been held goalless in three previous contests before this trifecta.



In this Associated Press photo, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring a goal against Burnley during the clubs' Premier League match at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, on Sept. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

Son's previous hat trick came almost exactly a year ago: against Leicester City on Sept. 17, 2022.

On Saturday, Son's first goal in the 16th minute leveled the score at 1-1, after Burnley had opened the scoring just four minutes in. Son took a pass from Manor Solomon on the right side of the box and chipped the ball past goalkeeper James Trafford.

With Tottenham up 3-1, Son and Solomon connected once again in the 63rd minute, with the South Korean star's right-footed effort finding the bottom right corner.

Only three minutes later, Son completed his hat trick, this time scoring with his left foot after a setup by Pedro Porro.



In this Reuters photo, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur (L) scores his third goal to complete a hat trick against Burnley during the clubs' Premier League match at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, on Sept. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

Son was subbed out for Richarlison in the 72nd minute, having done his part to keep Spurs undefeated for the season.

Burnley got a goal back during added time but it wasn't enough to change the match's outcome.

Spurs are now in second place in the Premier League with 10 points on three wins and a draw, with the defending champions Manchester City on top thanks to four consecutive victories out of the gate. Man City and Tottenham are tied for the league lead with 11 goals apiece.

This was Son's last match in the Premier League before the September international break. He will captain South Korea in friendly matches against Wales on Thursday in Cardiff and against Saudi Arabia on Sept. 12 in Newcastle, England.



In this Associated Press photo, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring a goal against Burnley during the clubs' Premier League match at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, on Sept. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)