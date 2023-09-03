N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has conducted a drill for "simulated tactical nuclear attack," state media said Sunday, a day after the North fired cruise missiles following major joint exercise between South Korea and the United States.
On Saturday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea at around 4 a.m. The launch came two days after the allies wrapped up their 11-day Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise which Pyongyang has denounced as a rehearsal for invasion.
"A firing drill for simulated tactical nuclear attack was conducted at dawn of September 2 to warn the enemies of the actual nuclear war danger," the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, adding "two long-range strategic cruise missiles tipped with mock nuclear warheads were fired."
The North claimed the "nuclear strike mission" was "successfully" conducted, with the missiles flying a distance of 1,500 kilometers for 7,672 to 7,681 seconds, respectively, and detonating at a preset altitude of 150 meters above the target.
North Korea again denounced the latest major exercise between the allies, which involved at least one U.S. B-1B strategic bomber and fighter jets, as "more openly" revealing their "military confrontation schemes" against the North.
"The nuclear force of the DPRK will bolster up its responsible combat counteraction posture in every way to deter war and preserve peace and stability," the KCNA said, referring to the North by its official name.
