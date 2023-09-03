Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 September 03, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/23 Rain 60
Incheon 28/23 Rain 60
Suwon 30/23 Rain 60
Cheongju 31/23 Rain 70
Daejeon 31/22 Rain 70
Chuncheon 30/20 Sunny 60
Gangneung 26/21 Rain 60
Jeonju 31/23 Rain 60
Gwangju 31/24 Rain 60
Jeju 32/26 Rain 60
Daegu 30/22 Rain 60
Busan 30/24 Rain 60
(END)
