Sunday's weather forecast

09:01 September 03, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/23 Rain 60

Incheon 28/23 Rain 60

Suwon 30/23 Rain 60

Cheongju 31/23 Rain 70

Daejeon 31/22 Rain 70

Chuncheon 30/20 Sunny 60

Gangneung 26/21 Rain 60

Jeonju 31/23 Rain 60

Gwangju 31/24 Rain 60

Jeju 32/26 Rain 60

Daegu 30/22 Rain 60

Busan 30/24 Rain 60

