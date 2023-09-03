HD Hyundai's construction unit wins deals in Saudi Arabia, Argentina

SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- HD Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. said Sunday it has received orders to provide its products for Saudi Arabia's Neom megacity project and Argentina's lithium mine excavation plan.

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment is the construction unit of South Korea's shipbuilding-to-energy conglomerate HD Hyundai Group.

In the Argentina deal, the company will provide a total of 23 construction equipment products, including six excavators and three wheel loaders, by the end of this month to a lithium mine in Salta, northwestern province of Argentina, the company said in a statement.

For the construction of The Line in the Neom project, the company won 50 equipment products, including 12 40-ton excavators and large-sized wheel loaders, with the delivery completed last month, it said.

The Line is a 170-kilometer-long city to eventually house up to 9 million people and which will be the core part of Saudi Arabia's US$500 billion mega project.

"We will focus on winning deals in the Latin American mining markets amid rising demand for key raw materials required to produce rechargeable batteries and in the Middle Eastern construction markets due to increasing large construction projects," the statement said.

But the company did not provide the value of the two separate deals.



This file photo provided by HD Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. shows a 40-ton excavator delivered to Saudi Arabia's Neom megacity project. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

(END)