Unification ministry considers fine on lawmaker for attending pro-N. Korea group's event in Japan
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Sunday it will consider slapping a fine on independent lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang for attending a pro-North Korea group's event in Japan without notifying the government.
Youn participated in an event Friday in Tokyo, organized by the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan to commemorate Korean victims of the Kanto Massacre in the wake of the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake.
The organization represents Korean residents in Japan who have allegiance to North Korea. South Koreans need to file prior notification with the government before contacting a member of the organization under the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act, with a violation subject to a fine.
The ministry said Sunday that Youn had not filed any notification with the government for her participation in the commemoration event.
"We will first verify related facts by demanding an account (from Youn), and after that, processes, such as levying a fine, can begin," the ministry said.
