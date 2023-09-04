SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 4.



Korean-language dailies

-- Do not press down on teachers' rights (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Adversaries that wrote modern history in blood become closest allies after 48 years (Kookmin Daily)

-- Three teachers commit suicide in 4 days; today is 'Public Education Pause Day' (Donga Ilbo)

-- Alarm grows over imitating Germany in negative growth (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Fakes' that are more real than the real thing deceive voters (Segye Times)

-- Noryangjin fish market's surprise: Customers have doubled (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Propofol prescriptions sharply rise by 3 times; hospitals effectively become suppliers (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Unexplained cut in R&D budget plunges science community into major confusion (Hankyoreh)

-- 300,000 teachers gather outside National Assembly as teachers' anger grows (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Giving birth and choosing to be single creates single parents in name only (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- India's golden era opens in supply chain transition period (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- North simulates 'tactical nuclear attack' (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Teachers to hold nationwide protest despite minister's warning (Korea Herald)

-- Noryangjin's seafood merchants struggle amid Fukushima wastewater concerns (Korea Times)

