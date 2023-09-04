Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Do not press down on teachers' rights (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Adversaries that wrote modern history in blood become closest allies after 48 years (Kookmin Daily)
-- Three teachers commit suicide in 4 days; today is 'Public Education Pause Day' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Alarm grows over imitating Germany in negative growth (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Fakes' that are more real than the real thing deceive voters (Segye Times)
-- Noryangjin fish market's surprise: Customers have doubled (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Propofol prescriptions sharply rise by 3 times; hospitals effectively become suppliers (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Unexplained cut in R&D budget plunges science community into major confusion (Hankyoreh)
-- 300,000 teachers gather outside National Assembly as teachers' anger grows (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Giving birth and choosing to be single creates single parents in name only (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- India's golden era opens in supply chain transition period (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North simulates 'tactical nuclear attack' (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Teachers to hold nationwide protest despite minister's warning (Korea Herald)
-- Noryangjin's seafood merchants struggle amid Fukushima wastewater concerns (Korea Times)
(END)
