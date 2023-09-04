Today in Korean history
Sept. 5
1966 -- The first contingent of the "White Horse" division lands in South Vietnam, becoming the first South Korean military unit to take part in the Vietnam War.
1973 -- The first subway line in Pyongyang, North Korea's capital, opens for service.
1985 -- North Korean official Ho Dam, serving as an emissary, secretly visits Seoul and meets with then-President Chun Doo-hwan.
1999 -- South Korea's Mugunghwa 3 broadcasting satellite, named after Korea's national flower, the rose of Sharon, is launched from French Guiana in South America. Korea previously sent the Mugunghwa 1 into orbit in 1995 and launched the Mugunghwa 2 the following year.
In August 2006, the Mugunghwa 5 was sent into orbit to take over for the Mugunghwa 2. The latest satellite is the first of its kind in South Korea to provide communications services for private companies, as well as military operations.
2004 -- Kim Yu-na takes the championship at the Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating, becoming her country's first figure skater to win an international title. Kim finished first with a total of 148.55 points in the International Skating Union-organized competition in Budapest, Hungary, well ahead of the runner-up, Aki Sawada, of Japan, who received 136.16 points.
2016 -- North Korea fires three midrange Rodong ballistic missiles from the vicinity of Hwangju in North Hwanghae Province. They flew about 1,000 kilometers and landed in waters some 400 km off the coast in the East Sea.
2018 -- A special delegation of President Moon Jae-in meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang in an effort to make arrangements for what would be the third inter-Korean summit.
(END)
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Estimated 200,000 teachers gather in Seoul for rally over rights protection
-
Estimated 200,000 teachers gather in Seoul for rally over rights protection
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
Teachers set to hold massive rally following suicide deaths of distressed teachers
-
S. Korea to exempt visa fees, increase flights for Chinese tourists