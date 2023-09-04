Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Online shopping up 9.1 pct on soaring travel demand

All News 12:00 September 04, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Online shopping in South Korea increased 9.1 percent on-year in July from a year earlier, data showed Monday, as the demand for travel services continues to recover to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The value of online shopping transactions amounted to 18.9 trillion won (US$14.31 billion) in July, compared with 17.3 trillion won tallied a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

The growth was mostly led by travel and transportation services, which shot up 31.4 percent on-year to hit 2.1 trillion won, as more people traveled amid lifted virus-related restrictions.

Online sales of food and beverages advanced 15.7 percent to hit 2.49 trillion won as well, and those of e-coupons, which refer to online gift cards, increased 28.1 percent to 735.1 billion won.

Sales of food delivery services reached 2.35 trillion won, up 2.4 percent on-year, the data showed. That of clothes reached 1.5 trillion won, up 4.5 percent over the period.

Purchases made through smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices rose 6.9 percent on-year to 14 trillion won. They accounted for 74.5 percent of the total online shopping, down 1.5 percentage points on-year, it added.

Online shopping up 9.1 pct on soaring travel demand - 1

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#online shopping
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!