Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 September 04, 2023

SEOUL, Sep. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/24 Rain 60

Incheon 28/24 Rain 60

Suwon 30/23 Sunny 60

Cheongju 30/24 Rain 60

Daejeon 30/23 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 29/22 Rain 60

Gangneung 26/22 Rain 80

Jeonju 31/23 Sunny 60

Gwangju 32/23 Sunny 60

Jeju 31/25 Cloudy 20

Daegu 31/23 Sunny 60

Busan 30/24 Sunny 60

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!