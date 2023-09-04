Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 September 04, 2023
SEOUL, Sep. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/24 Rain 60
Incheon 28/24 Rain 60
Suwon 30/23 Sunny 60
Cheongju 30/24 Rain 60
Daejeon 30/23 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 29/22 Rain 60
Gangneung 26/22 Rain 80
Jeonju 31/23 Sunny 60
Gwangju 32/23 Sunny 60
Jeju 31/25 Cloudy 20
Daegu 31/23 Sunny 60
Busan 30/24 Sunny 60
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
Most Saved
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Estimated 200,000 teachers gather in Seoul for rally over rights protection
-
Estimated 200,000 teachers gather in Seoul for rally over rights protection
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
Spurs captain Son Heung-min scores hat trick
-
(LEAD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA