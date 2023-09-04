Visual artist Kang Seo-keong to hold solo exhibition at Leeum

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Korean visual artist Kang Seo-kyeong presents a wide range of works, including painting, sculpture, video and multimedia installations, at her solo exhibition set to open at Leeum Museum of Art in central Seoul later this week.

Kang's largest-ever solo exhibition to date, titled "Willow Drum Oriole," will be held from Sept. 7 to Dec. 31 at the nation's largest private gallery, which is run by the Samsung Foundation of Culture.

The upcoming exhibition will showcase a total of 130 pieces of her works, including those from previous series, and her latest sculptural installations and a video.

The installation view of Kang Seo-kyeong's solo exhibition, titled "Willow Drum Oriole," is seen in this photo provided by Leeum Museum of Art and Studio Suki Seokyeong Kang. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The professor of Korean painting at Ewha Woman's University is one of the leading Korean contemporary artists, and has drawn attention for her wide spectrum of works combining traditional and contemporary elements.

In the exhibition, curated by Kwak June-young and EJ Cho in partnership with Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta, Kang experiments with the possibilities of paintings as a medium through a variety of media and methods by transcending time and space.

"By focusing on singular and collective interactions with objects, her work reflects on how historical and present actions of the individual affect the future whole societies," the museum said in a release.

The 46-year-old has held solo exhibitions in Seoul, Philadelphia and Luxembourg, and her works have been featured in biennales held in Gwangju, Liverpool, Shanghai and Venice. In 2018, Kang won the Baloise Art Prize at Art Basel.

In her previous installation series, "Land Sand Strand," shown at the Liverpool Biennale in 2018 and the Venice Biennale in 2019, performers interacted with the space through choreographed movement.

