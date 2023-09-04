Stray Kids 2nd most-selling act in U.S. this year
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids ranked second in the United States for album sales so far this year, according to their agency, JYP Entertainment, on Monday.
The agency said Stray Kids came in second place after Taylor Swift on "chart data," an account on X, formerly known as Twitter, that analyzes U.S. music charts.
"5-Star," the latest release from the nine-piece group, was the fourth most-selling album in the country, following Taylor Swift's "Midnights" and "Speak Now," and Travis Scott's "Utopia."
Stray Kids has secured three No. 1s on Billboard 200 with three of its latest albums -- two EPs, "Oddinary" and "Maxident," and the third full-length album "5-Star."
The group will perform the main track off the studio album at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. They will also continue their first dome tour since their debut at Kyocera Dome Osaka this month and Tokyo Dome next month.
On Sept. 23, they will be the only Asian artists to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival, which will be held at Central Park in New York City.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Estimated 200,000 teachers gather in Seoul for rally over rights protection
-
Estimated 200,000 teachers gather in Seoul for rally over rights protection
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
Spurs captain Son Heung-min scores hat trick
-
(LEAD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA