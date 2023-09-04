French designer brand ami opens 1st duty-free shop in S. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- French designer brand ami has opened its first duty-free shop in South Korea as part of its efforts to reach out to more global consumers, its distributor said Monday.
Ami opened a 33.3-square-meter store at Lotte Duty Free's Myeongdong branch in central Seoul on Friday, according to Samsung C&T Corp.
Various kinds of apparel with ami's signature heart logo, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and cardigans, as well as the brand's 2023 F/W season collection will be available for purchase at the store, according to Samsung C&T.
Samsung C&T said ami opened the duty-free shop to reach out to more global customers, especially those from China, Japan and Southeast Asia, as well as South Korean customers.
As of end-August, foreign customers had accounted for nearly 50 percent of ami's aggregated sales at its flagship store at Garosu-gil area in southern Seoul.
Last week, ami also opened a pop-up store at Shinsegae department store in central Seoul.
