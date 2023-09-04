U.N. rapporteur for North Korean human rights to visit Seoul this week
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- U.N. special rapporteur for North Korea's human rights is set to visit South Korea this week to meet Seoul officials and defectors from the reclusive regime.
Elizabeth Salmon is expected to arrive in Seoul on Monday for a nine-day stay to meet foreign, unification and justice officials, as well as North Korean defectors and rights groups, according to the foreign ministry.
She is also scheduled to hold a press conference in Seoul on Sept. 12.
The rapporteur will submit a report on North Korean human rights issues to the U.N. based on the results of this week's visit.
The special rapporteur position was first created in 2004 to investigate and report to the U.N. Human Rights Council and General Assembly on the human rights situation in the reclusive regime in light of international human rights law.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Top generals of S. Korea, Australia discuss responses to N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Estimated 200,000 teachers gather in Seoul for rally over rights protection
-
Estimated 200,000 teachers gather in Seoul for rally over rights protection
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
Teachers set to hold massive rally following suicide deaths of distressed teachers
-
S. Korea to exempt visa fees, increase flights for Chinese tourists