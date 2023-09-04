(LEAD) U.N. rapporteur for North Korean human rights arrives in Seoul
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with more details in paras 5-6)
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. special rapporteur for North Korea's human rights arrived in Seoul on Monday for a nine-day visit to meet with Seoul officials and defectors from the reclusive regime over Pyongyang's dismal human rights situation.
During her stay, Elizabeth Salmon plans to meet with foreign, unification and justice officials, as well as North Korean defectors and rights groups, according to the foreign ministry.
She is also scheduled to hold a press conference in Seoul on Sept. 12.
The rapporteur will submit a report on North Korean human rights issues to the U.N. based on the results of this week's visit.
Later in the day, Salmon met with Son Myung-hwa, representative of the Korean War POW Family Association, a civic group dedicated to resolving the issue of South Korean prisoners of war (POWs).
Son delivered a letter to Salmon that calls for the South Korean government to establish a fact-finding commission to investigate the POW issue and publish a comprehensive report on it, according to the group.
The special rapporteur position was first created in 2004 to investigate and report to the U.N. Human Rights Council and General Assembly on the human rights situation in the reclusive regime in light of international human rights law.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Estimated 200,000 teachers gather in Seoul for rally over rights protection
-
Estimated 200,000 teachers gather in Seoul for rally over rights protection
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
Teachers set to hold massive rally following suicide deaths of distressed teachers
-
S. Korea to exempt visa fees, increase flights for Chinese tourists