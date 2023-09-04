Girl group Ive to drop 1st EP next month
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group Ive will return next month with "I've Mine," its first EP, the group's management agency said Monday.
Leading the EP set to come out on Oct. 13 will be three main tracks -- "Either Way," "Off the Record" and "Baddie" -- Starship Entertainment said.
Ahead of the album's release, the group will unveil the music videos for the three songs in that order on Sept. 25, Oct. 6 and Oct 13, respectively.
The sextet dropped a teaser image for the upcoming release on social media Monday.
Debuting in December 2021 with "Eleven," the girl group has recorded hits with every song they have released, also including "Love Dive," "After Like" "Kitsch," and "I Am."
In January 2022, it achieved the unprecedented feat of winning both the rookie award and grand prize at an annual local music awards ceremony, leading a boom of fourth-generation girl groups in the music industry.
"Ive will prove its musical growth and show off its infinite charms through this album, which contains three lead tracks," the agency said in a release.
The group will hold two concerts in Seoul on Oct. 7 and 8 as part of its first world tour, titled "Show What I Have."
