Seoul shares almost flat in late Mon. morning trade
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded nearly flat late Monday morning, with oil refiners and metal stocks extending gains while IT service blue chips and insurers lost ground.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 2.68 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,566.39 as of 11:20 a.m.
Oil refiner S-Oil jumped 5 percent, and nonferrous metal smelter Korea Zinc rose nearly 2 percent.
In contrast, internet portal provider Naver dipped 2.8 percent, and platform giant Kakao fell 0.9 percent. Samsung Life Insurance slid 0.7 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,318.70 won against the greenback at 11:20 a.m., up 0.1 won from Friday's close.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) Navy fleet departs for 13-nation cruise training mission
-
Top generals of S. Korea, Australia discuss responses to N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
-
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
-
Estimated 200,000 teachers gather in Seoul for rally over rights protection
-
Estimated 200,000 teachers gather in Seoul for rally over rights protection
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
-
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
-
Teachers set to hold massive rally following suicide deaths of distressed teachers
-
S. Korea to exempt visa fees, increase flights for Chinese tourists