S. Korea to hold photo exhibition marking 70 yr-alliance with U.S.
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- A special photography exhibition commemorating the 70th anniversary of the signing of the South Korea-U.S. mutual defense treaty will take place in three local cities this fall, the National Archives of Korea (NAK) said Monday.
The NAK said the exhibition will be held in Daejeon from Sept. 5-15, in Busan from Sept. 26-Oct. 15 and in Incheon from Nov. 2-9 under the title of "70 Years of ROK-U.S. Alliance in Photos, 'We Go Together!" ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name. Entrance to the exhibition is free.
The same exhibition was held in Washington, D.C., in April and Los Angeles in August to mark the 70th anniversary of the treaty, the first and only military alliance that South Korea signed with a foreign country in 1953, and promote friendship between the two countries, the NAK said.
