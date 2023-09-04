KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
YoulchonChem 31,350 UP 150
LG Energy Solution 530,000 UP 8,000
SamsungElecMech 140,600 UP 1,400
HDKSOE 122,000 UP 1,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,250 UP 950
SamsungHvyInd 8,470 UP 130
LS ELECTRIC 94,700 DN 500
HtlShilla 88,000 DN 200
S-Oil 77,200 UP 4,000
LG Innotek 269,000 UP 500
IS DONGSEO 32,000 UP 600
KorZinc 541,000 UP 22,000
MS IND 20,800 DN 100
HMM 16,800 UP 200
HyundaiMipoDock 89,100 UP 700
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,400 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 245,000 DN 1,500
Kogas 25,000 UP 100
OCI Holdings 91,100 UP 200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 141,100 UP 7,700
HYUNDAI WIA 57,100 UP 300
Hanmi Science 32,350 DN 250
Hanssem 58,000 UP 400
F&F 104,100 UP 900
AmoreG 33,650 DN 150
HyundaiMtr 187,300 DN 100
SKNetworks 7,180 UP 40
ORION Holdings 15,200 DN 20
Daesang 18,040 UP 50
KCC 230,000 UP 13,500
SKBP 81,900 DN 200
Daewoong 14,080 DN 50
SamyangFood 192,600 UP 1,300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 81,400 UP 2,900
CJ CheilJedang 303,000 UP 3,500
TaekwangInd 604,000 UP 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,540 UP 50
KAL 23,100 UP 300
LG Corp. 84,300 UP 1,400
POSCO FUTURE M 441,000 UP 10,000
