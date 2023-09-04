SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



YoulchonChem 31,350 UP 150

LG Energy Solution 530,000 UP 8,000

SamsungElecMech 140,600 UP 1,400

HDKSOE 122,000 UP 1,200

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,250 UP 950

SamsungHvyInd 8,470 UP 130

LS ELECTRIC 94,700 DN 500

HtlShilla 88,000 DN 200

S-Oil 77,200 UP 4,000

LG Innotek 269,000 UP 500

IS DONGSEO 32,000 UP 600

KorZinc 541,000 UP 22,000

MS IND 20,800 DN 100

HMM 16,800 UP 200

HyundaiMipoDock 89,100 UP 700

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,400 UP 50

SamsungF&MIns 245,000 DN 1,500

Kogas 25,000 UP 100

OCI Holdings 91,100 UP 200

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 141,100 UP 7,700

HYUNDAI WIA 57,100 UP 300

Hanmi Science 32,350 DN 250

Hanssem 58,000 UP 400

F&F 104,100 UP 900

AmoreG 33,650 DN 150

HyundaiMtr 187,300 DN 100

SKNetworks 7,180 UP 40

ORION Holdings 15,200 DN 20

Daesang 18,040 UP 50

KCC 230,000 UP 13,500

SKBP 81,900 DN 200

Daewoong 14,080 DN 50

SamyangFood 192,600 UP 1,300

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 81,400 UP 2,900

CJ CheilJedang 303,000 UP 3,500

TaekwangInd 604,000 UP 4,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,540 UP 50

KAL 23,100 UP 300

LG Corp. 84,300 UP 1,400

POSCO FUTURE M 441,000 UP 10,000

(MORE)