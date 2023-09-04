KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Boryung 9,030 DN 10
Hanchem 170,600 UP 4,200
DWS 35,000 UP 1,050
SKC 90,500 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,820 UP 40
Mobis 236,000 UP 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 114,500 DN 100
S-1 56,200 UP 800
ZINUS 26,000 UP 150
HYOSUNG TNC 369,000 UP 43,000
SK hynix 119,200 DN 800
Youngpoong 547,000 UP 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,450 UP 850
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,200 UP 200
Hanwha 25,850 UP 750
DB HiTek 54,000 DN 700
CJ 77,500 UP 4,300
LX INT 30,650 UP 350
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,100 UP 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,500 UP 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 132,000 UP 8,800
Shinsegae 208,000 UP 3,500
Nongshim 450,000 DN 3,000
SGBC 61,300 UP 1,200
Hyosung 63,600 UP 1,100
LOTTE 25,200 UP 300
GCH Corp 13,970 UP 40
LotteChilsung 129,200 UP 300
COSMOCHEM 43,650 DN 400
POSCO Holdings 590,000 UP 30,000
DB INSURANCE 80,900 DN 1,500
SLCORP 35,050 UP 850
Yuhan 70,500 0
SamsungElec 71,200 UP 200
NHIS 10,330 UP 20
LS 101,100 DN 200
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES128 90 0 UP900
GC Corp 113,400 UP 400
GS E&C 14,770 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 610,000 UP 14,000
