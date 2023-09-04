KPIC 137,100 UP 11,100

GS Retail 24,050 UP 550

Ottogi 367,000 UP 2,000

TaihanElecWire 13,150 UP 100

Hyundai M&F INS 30,200 UP 350

Kumyang 126,300 UP 500

DoubleUGames 41,900 DN 600

HITEJINRO 19,320 DN 10

CJ LOGISTICS 82,500 UP 200

DOOSAN 112,100 DN 1,400

DL 39,000 UP 1,200

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,030 UP 120

KIA CORP. 80,000 UP 300

KEPCO 17,960 UP 140

SamsungSecu 37,400 UP 500

KG DONGBU STL 8,450 UP 190

SKTelecom 47,700 DN 200

HyundaiElev 44,650 0

SAMSUNG SDS 143,400 UP 300

KOREA AEROSPACE 49,750 DN 750

KUMHOTIRE 4,705 DN 25

Hanon Systems 9,140 UP 20

SK 150,700 UP 1,400

ShinpoongPharm 17,310 DN 60

Handsome 19,700 UP 450

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp489 00 UP400

Asiana Airlines 11,040 UP 30

COWAY 43,050 UP 600

LOTTE SHOPPING 74,200 UP 2,800

IBK 10,860 UP 100

DONGSUH 17,760 UP 60

SamsungEng 33,450 UP 200

SAMSUNG C&T 107,500 UP 400

PanOcean 4,540 UP 100

SAMSUNG CARD 30,200 UP 200

CheilWorldwide 18,770 DN 100

LOTTE WELLFOOD 113,000 UP 2,200

KT 32,600 DN 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18620 DN20

LOTTE TOUR 15,700 DN 470

(MORE)