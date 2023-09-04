KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KPIC 137,100 UP 11,100
GS Retail 24,050 UP 550
Ottogi 367,000 UP 2,000
TaihanElecWire 13,150 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 30,200 UP 350
Kumyang 126,300 UP 500
DoubleUGames 41,900 DN 600
HITEJINRO 19,320 DN 10
CJ LOGISTICS 82,500 UP 200
DOOSAN 112,100 DN 1,400
DL 39,000 UP 1,200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,030 UP 120
KIA CORP. 80,000 UP 300
KEPCO 17,960 UP 140
SamsungSecu 37,400 UP 500
KG DONGBU STL 8,450 UP 190
SKTelecom 47,700 DN 200
HyundaiElev 44,650 0
SAMSUNG SDS 143,400 UP 300
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,750 DN 750
KUMHOTIRE 4,705 DN 25
Hanon Systems 9,140 UP 20
SK 150,700 UP 1,400
ShinpoongPharm 17,310 DN 60
Handsome 19,700 UP 450
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp489 00 UP400
Asiana Airlines 11,040 UP 30
COWAY 43,050 UP 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 74,200 UP 2,800
IBK 10,860 UP 100
DONGSUH 17,760 UP 60
SamsungEng 33,450 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 107,500 UP 400
PanOcean 4,540 UP 100
SAMSUNG CARD 30,200 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 18,770 DN 100
LOTTE WELLFOOD 113,000 UP 2,200
KT 32,600 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18620 DN20
LOTTE TOUR 15,700 DN 470
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
Estimated 200,000 teachers gather in Seoul for rally over rights protection
Teachers set to hold massive rally following suicide deaths of distressed teachers
S. Korea to exempt visa fees, increase flights for Chinese tourists