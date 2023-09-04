KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Uplus 10,530 UP 90
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,800 UP 200
KT&G 86,900 DN 100
Doosan Enerbility 17,190 DN 280
Doosanfc 24,350 UP 150
LG Display 13,900 UP 390
Kangwonland 15,710 UP 130
NAVER 211,500 DN 3,000
Kakao 49,100 UP 150
NCsoft 254,000 UP 500
HANATOUR SERVICE 48,600 UP 250
COSMAX 149,000 DN 2,800
KIWOOM 102,900 UP 3,100
Hanwha Ocean 36,100 UP 1,100
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,400 UP 260
DWEC 4,555 DN 10
KEPCO KPS 33,100 0
LG H&H 480,500 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 586,000 UP 16,000
KEPCO E&C 64,700 DN 100
ShinhanGroup 35,700 UP 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 43,800 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,900 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 102,500 UP 2,900
Celltrion 145,500 UP 1,600
TKG Huchems 22,050 UP 350
JB Financial Group 9,770 UP 220
DAEWOONG PHARM 102,300 UP 1,100
HYUNDAIDEPTST 69,300 UP 1,200
KIH 53,300 UP 1,400
GS 39,950 UP 1,950
LIG Nex1 83,500 DN 400
Fila Holdings 38,300 UP 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 176,500 UP 600
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,850 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 2,480 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 133,700 UP 400
FOOSUNG 12,010 UP 290
SK Innovation 179,500 UP 3,500
POONGSAN 36,600 UP 900
Man sentenced to life in prison for revenge murder of girlfriend
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) N. Korea's border reopening can be 'opportunity' for human rights improvement: ex-U.N. investigator
(2nd LD) N. Korea conducted 'simulated tactical nuclear attack': KCNA
(LEAD) N. Korea fires several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea: JCS
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim visits navy command, calls for bolstering naval forces
(LEAD) Education minister asks for teachers to refrain from collective action
S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills, involving B-1B strategic bomber
Korea Military Academy to relocate bust of independence fighter amid debate over purported communist ties
Estimated 200,000 teachers gather in Seoul for rally over rights protection
Teachers set to hold massive rally following suicide deaths of distressed teachers
S. Korea to exempt visa fees, increase flights for Chinese tourists