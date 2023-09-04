LG Uplus 10,530 UP 90

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,800 UP 200

KT&G 86,900 DN 100

Doosan Enerbility 17,190 DN 280

Doosanfc 24,350 UP 150

LG Display 13,900 UP 390

Kangwonland 15,710 UP 130

NAVER 211,500 DN 3,000

Kakao 49,100 UP 150

NCsoft 254,000 UP 500

HANATOUR SERVICE 48,600 UP 250

COSMAX 149,000 DN 2,800

KIWOOM 102,900 UP 3,100

Hanwha Ocean 36,100 UP 1,100

HD Hyundai Infracore 10,400 UP 260

DWEC 4,555 DN 10

KEPCO KPS 33,100 0

LG H&H 480,500 DN 4,000

LGCHEM 586,000 UP 16,000

KEPCO E&C 64,700 DN 100

ShinhanGroup 35,700 UP 250

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 43,800 UP 300

HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,900 UP 400

LGELECTRONICS 102,500 UP 2,900

Celltrion 145,500 UP 1,600

TKG Huchems 22,050 UP 350

JB Financial Group 9,770 UP 220

DAEWOONG PHARM 102,300 UP 1,100

HYUNDAIDEPTST 69,300 UP 1,200

KIH 53,300 UP 1,400

GS 39,950 UP 1,950

LIG Nex1 83,500 DN 400

Fila Holdings 38,300 UP 400

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 176,500 UP 600

HANAFINANCIALGR 39,850 UP 350

HANWHA LIFE 2,480 DN 5

AMOREPACIFIC 133,700 UP 400

FOOSUNG 12,010 UP 290

SK Innovation 179,500 UP 3,500

POONGSAN 36,600 UP 900

(MORE)